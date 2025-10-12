Kenya's Kipruto Settles For Second As Uganda's Kiplimo Wins Chicago Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amos Kipruto speaking to Capital Sport after winning the 2022 London Marathon. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Athletics

Kenya’s Kipruto Settles For Second As Uganda’s Kiplimo Wins Chicago Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Kenya relinquished the Chicago marathon title after Amos Kipruto settled for second in the men’s race won bu Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo while the women’s missed the podium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020