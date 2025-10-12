Chebet, Kimosop Dominate Kericho Athletics Kenya Cross Country - Capital Sports
Chebet, Kimosop Dominate Kericho Athletics Kenya Cross Country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – In a fiercely contested Senior Women’s 10km race, Caren Chebet delivered a dominant performance, crossing the finish line in 33:27:63 to win the 2025 Athletics Kenya Cross Country series in Kericho.

Chebet won ahead of Abigael Chepkoech who clocked 33:54:73, and Diana Chepkemoi, who wrapped up in 34:13:85.

The Senior Men’s 10km race saw Victor Kipmosop light up the Kericho course with a thrilling victory in a record time of 29:39:85, edging out Charles Kaguri (29:41:95) and Mathew Kipruto (29:47:88) in a breathtaking sprint finish that had spectators on their feet.

The Masters (50+ years) category proved that passion for running knows no age, as 52-year-old Kenneth Mungara stormed through the 2km course in 6:22:24, while 50-year-old Alice Chelangat showcased remarkable endurance, finishing in 7:17:28.

Winners in each category walked away with attractive cash prizes, with the 10km Men’s and Women’s champions each taking home KES 150,000, runners-up earning KES 100,000, and third-place finishers pocketing KES 75,000. The top 10 finishers in the 10km categories all received monetary awards.

In the Mixed Relay, the top team bagged Ksh 50,000, while Ksh 30,000, and Ksh 20,000, while in the Masters (50+ years) category, the top three finishers took home Ksh 30,000, Ksh 20,000, and Ksh 10,000 respectively.

Athletics Kenya officials praised the Kericho leg for its strong turnout and competitive depth, emphasizing that such regional events are crucial in discovering and nurturing fresh talent for both local and international competition.

