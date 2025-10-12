Belgium Coach Abrahams Dies While With Team At Safari 7s

NAIROBI, October 12, 2025 — The 2025 Safari 7s was plunged into mourning after Warren Abrahams, head coach of Belgium’s women’s sevens team, tragically passed away at the age of 43, in Nairobi while on duty with his side.

Abrahams died on Friday, October 10, during the opening day of the tournament. Belgium Rugby confirmed his passing and withdrew their team from the competition as arrangements were made for the squad’s return to Europe. The cause of death remains private.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) led tributes to the coach, describing his death as “a heartbreaking loss to the global rugby family.”

Tournament organizers, players, and fans joined in mourning a man remembered for his professionalism, humility, and passion for the sport.

Before Sunday’s finals at the Nyayo National Stadium, the entire stadium observed a minute of silence in Abrahams’ honour.

The Kenyan teams, visiting sides and officials stood in a touching tribute that highlighted the unity of the rugby community.

The moment served as a powerful reminder of the respect Abrahams commanded across borders and his enduring impact on the sport.

“Belgium Rugby is in mourning following the sudden death of Warren Abrahams, head coach of the BelSevens. All efforts are being made to support the players and staff,” the Belgium Rugby Federation said in a statement.

Former colleagues from Harlequins, where he once served as an academy coach, praised Abrahams as “a mentor and a teacher whose passion for player development left a lasting legacy.”

The Welsh Rugby Union, where he previously worked as head coach of the women’s team, also paid tribute, calling him “a brilliant coach and even better human being.”

Abrahams’ coaching career spanned club and international levels, including stints with Wales Women, and Harlequins Academy, before taking charge of Belgium’s women’s sevens side.

Known for his calm leadership and player-first approach, he earned respect far beyond the teams he coached.

As investigations and formal processes continue, the rugby world pauses not only to grieve but to celebrate a coach whose influence and kindness touched players and fans around the globe. His legacy now lives on in the spirit of the game he devoted his life to.