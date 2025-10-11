Rwandese Nsanzuwera Aims Strong Finish At Johnnie Walker Classic After Scotland Experience

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Rwandan golfer Celestin Nsanzuwera says his recent experience competing on the Tartan Pro Tour in Scotland has strengthened his confidence and sharpened his game as he prepares for the upcoming Johnnie Walker Classic, the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, set for 13th to 15th October at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The Kigali-based golfer, who currently leads the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Order of Merit with 789 points, made the cut to play in the final round of the Dunnington Classic, a leg of the Scottish-based Tartan Pro Tour, finishing in 24th position with a level-par score of 213 (70, 73, 70).

Nsanzuwera described the Scotland experience as an incredible opportunity that challenged every aspect of his game and broadened his understanding of competitive golf at the highest level.

“The Tartan Pro Tour was an incredible experience for me. Playing in Scotland, the home of golf, gave me the chance to compete on classic links-style courses under very challenging weather conditions,” he said. “It really tested every part of my game, from ball control in the wind to course management and mental strength.”

Celestin Nsanzuwera with his caddy Patrick Bucyensenge after finishing his round

He added that interacting with professional golfers from around the world helped him refine his preparation and mental approach.

“I had the opportunity to interact with professional golfers from different parts of the world, which helped me learn new techniques and approaches to preparation,” he noted.

Reflecting on his time abroad, Nsanzuwera said one of the biggest lessons he learned was the need for consistency and adaptability, especially in unpredictable weather conditions.

“One of the biggest lessons I took away was the importance of consistency and adaptability. The conditions changed quickly, sometimes within a single round, so I had to stay patient and adjust my strategy constantly,” he explained. “Small details like club selection and shot placement make a huge difference at that level. Most importantly, I learned how to stay composed under pressure and trust my process.”

Nsanzuwera also acknowledged the high level of competition he faced on the Tartan Pro Tour, saying it pushed him to improve his technical precision and competitive mindset.

“Many of the players there are experienced professionals who have competed on major tours across Europe,” he said. “Everyone is technically sound and mentally tough, so every stroke counts. It pushed me to raise my own standards and sharpen my competitive mindset.”

Looking ahead to the Johnnie Walker Classic, Nsanzuwera said he feels ready and more confident than ever to challenge for another title following his recent win at the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship in Kigali.

“Coming back to the Sunshine Development Tour, I feel more prepared and more confident in my abilities. My goal is to apply the lessons I learned overseas and be more consistent throughout each round. I’m aiming for strong finishes, to keep improving my ranking, and ultimately to secure a win or two before the season ends,” he said.

“Playing abroad has strengthened both my game and my mindset. I’ve grown in terms of course management, focus, and handling pressure situations,” he added. “With the support of local fans and the familiarity of the courses in Kenya, I believe I have a strong chance to compete for another title.”

The Johnnie Walker Classic will feature top professional and elite amateur golfers from across Africa, including Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, all vying for world ranking points and a share of the KSh. 2 million prize purse.

It will feature 54 holes, with the top 30 players and ties cutting after round two to compete in the final round on Wednesday, 15th October.