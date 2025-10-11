Police Bullets Maintain Perfect Start As Vihiga Queens, Kayole and Trinity Shine In FKF WPL Action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Kenya Police Bullets continued their fine form in the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League (FKFWPL) with a commanding 3-0 victory over Zetech Sparks, extending their unbeaten run in style.

The defending champions showed their class with goals from Vidah Okeyo, Puren Alukwe, and Diana Wacera, sealing yet another dominant performance that keeps them firmly on top of the standings.

Elsewhere, Vihiga Queens put up an equally strong display, defeating Kibera Soccer Women 3-1 in a lively encounter.

Their experience and attacking prowess once again shone through, as they kept pace with the early front-runners while underlining their title ambitions.

In one of the weekend’s most entertaining fixtures, Kayole Starlets edged Gideon Starlets 3-2 in a thrilling, end-to-end affair.

Despite Gideon’s spirited fight and quick counterattacks, Kayole’s composure in the final third proved decisive as they grabbed all three points on the road.

Meanwhile, Trinity Starlets bounced back to winning ways with a solid 3-1 win over Bungoma Queens. The result boosted their morale after a difficult start to the season and kept them well within reach of the top half of the table.

The weekend’s results further tighten the competition near the top, with Kenya Police Bullets maintaining their dominance, Vihiga Queens hot on their heels, and several rising sides like Kayole and Trinity showing growing confidence.

Action continues on Sunday, with Ulinzi Starlets set to face Kisped Queens, while Kisumu Allstarlets take on Soccer Assassins in another round of exciting fixtures as teams look to close the gap on the leaders.

As the season gathers pace, every point is beginning to matter in what promises to be one of the most competitive FKFWPL campaigns in recent years.