Kenyan Teams Dominate as Safari 7s Enters Quarters in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Kenyan sides impressed in the ongoing Safari 7s at the Nyayo National Stadium, registering dominant victories in the group stages.

In the men’s competition, defending champions Shujaa completed a perfect run after seeing off Walukuba 55-0, UK Select 28-19 and French Renegades 20-0 to top the pool.

Kenya Morans on the other hand, also won all the three matches, beating Reunion 24-0, Apache 28-10 and Zimbabwe 27-7.

Other results saw Zimbabwe edge Reunion 26–19, Shogun beat Nyati 26–12, and KCB Rugby storm to a 40–14 victory over Uganda, underlining Kenya’s depth and regional dominance at this year’s edition.

Kenya Lioneses’ Freshia Odour in action against Uganda. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the women’s category, Costa Blanca Barbarians continued their title defense in emphatic fashion, thrashing Kenya Cubs 33–5, while Shogun Ladies cruised past Mwamba Select 41–5.

Uganda also picked up a vital 34–12 win against Tunisia, setting up a blockbuster clash with the Kenya Lionesses in the final group round.

Fans Rally behind Kenya. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

This year’s Safari 7s, the 27th edition, features 12 men’s and 8 women’s teams drawn from across Africa and Europe, including invitational sides like the French Renegades, Costa Blanca Barbarians, and Shogun.

The tournament has already delivered thrilling rugby, passionate crowds, and a festive Nairobi atmosphere. With the group stage wrapping up tonight, all eyes are now on which teams will survive the cut and chase glory on finals day Sunday.