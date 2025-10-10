Aubameyang Nets All Four Goals And Sees Red As Gabon Keep World Cup Bid Alive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored all four goals in Gabon’s 4-3 away win over The Gambia to extend his nation’s hopes of reaching the World Cup for the first time – but was then sent off late on.

The Panthers remain a point behind Group F leaders Ivory Coast, who thrashed Seychelles 7-0.

Only the group winners are assured of a spot at the 2026 finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but the second-placed side could still have a chance to reach the tournament via African and intercontinental play-offs.

With the Ivorians expected to cruise past winless Seychelles, Gabon knew they realistically needed all three points from a trip to neutral Nairobi to take their challenge to the final round of matches.

The West Africans took the lead twice in the first half through former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea striker Aubameyang, but were quickly pegged back on both occasions.

Yankuba Minteh and Adama Sidibeh equalised for the Gambians, and Sidibeh then headed the Scorpions ahead two minutes into the second half.

Aubameyang made it 3-3 when he completed his hat-trick with a downward header just after the hour mark, and he then put Gabon back ahead in the 78th minute with a fine strike across goal.

But the 36-year-old striker was booked after kicking – and breaking – a corner flag as part of his goal celebration and was dismissed with five minutes remaining for a needless shove on Gambian defender Alagie Saine.

Aubameyang will now be suspended when Gabon finish their campaign with a home game against Burundi on Monday (19:00 GMT).

With a far inferior goal difference to the group leaders, the Panthers must win and hope Ivory Coast slip up at home against Kenya at the same time in order to qualify for their first World Cup.

The Ivorians are on course to return to the tournament for the first time since 2014 after cruising to victory over Seychelles in neutral Mauritius.

An early Ibrahim Sangare penalty got the reigning continental champions off the mark against the Indian Ocean islanders, and Emmanuel Agbadou, Oumar Diakite and Evann Guessand were also on target before half-time.

Yan Diomande fired in the fifth after the break, Simon Adingra tucked in the sixth and Franck Kessie completed the rout in the final minute.

Teranga Lions and Leopards win

Meanwhile, Senegal’s qualifying battle with DR Congo in Group B will also go down to the last day of the African group campaign after both sides won on Friday.

Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr netted twice as the Teranga Lions cruised to a 5-0 away win over South Sudan.

Sarr volleyed in an Iliman Ndiaye cross on the half-hour mark to slot the West Africans in front, and Sadio Mane tapped in another Ndiaye cross in the first minute of the second half.

After Sarr converted a loose ball to grab his second, Nicolas Jackson’s penalty made it 4-0 with half an hour left and Cherif Ndiaye rounded off the scoring in Juba in the 75th minute.

DR Congo made sure they stayed in the hunt by clinching a 1-0 win in Togo thanks to Cedric Bakambu’s early strike.

Those results mean Senegal retain a two-point lead over DR Congo in Group B, and have a three-goal advantage over the Leopards when it comes to goal difference.

Senegal host Mauritania and DR Congo entertain Sudan in the final round on Monday (19:00 GMT),

Sudan’s bid for a second-placed finish is over they were held to a goalless draw by Mauritania.