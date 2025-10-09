Togo’s Asamoah breaks neck in freak accident

BEIJING, China, Oct 9 – Togo midfielder Samuel Asamoah broke his neck in a collision with a pitch-side advertising board in China that his club says could leave him paralysed.

The 31-year-old, who plays for second-tier Chinese side Guangxi Pingguo, collided head-first with an LED advertising panel after being shoved by an opponent during a domestic match on Sunday.

On Monday, Guangxi Pingguo said Asamoah was at risk of “high-level paraplegia” after suffering multiple fractures in his neck and sustaining extensive nerve damage.

Paraplegia is a term used to describe the inability to voluntarily move the lower parts of the body.

The club have since confirmed that Asamoah underwent surgery and is in a stable condition.

“His recovery progress will be announced in due course after follow-up examinations,” the club said.

Chongqing Tonglianglong midfielder Zhang Zhixiong was given a yellow card for shoving Asamoah into the advertising board.

Asamoah, who spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China in 2024, has six caps for Togo.

Former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar died last month after sustaining a “significant brain injury”.

The 21-year-old was injured playing for Chichester City FC in a game in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

It is thought the injury was caused when he collided with a pitch-side concrete wall, but the club has not confirmed this.