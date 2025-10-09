Togo's Asamoah breaks neck in freak accident - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Samuel Asamoah made his Togo debut in 2022

Football

Togo’s Asamoah breaks neck in freak accident

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 9 – Togo midfielder Samuel Asamoah broke his neck in a collision with a pitch-side advertising board in China that his club says could leave him paralysed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 31-year-old, who plays for second-tier Chinese side Guangxi Pingguo, collided head-first with an LED advertising panel after being shoved by an opponent during a domestic match on Sunday.

On Monday, Guangxi Pingguo said Asamoah was at risk of “high-level paraplegia” after suffering multiple fractures in his neck and sustaining extensive nerve damage.

Paraplegia is a term used to describe the inability to voluntarily move the lower parts of the body.

The club have since confirmed that Asamoah underwent surgery and is in a stable condition.

“His recovery progress will be announced in due course after follow-up examinations,” the club said.

Chongqing Tonglianglong midfielder Zhang Zhixiong was given a yellow card for shoving Asamoah into the advertising board.

Asamoah, who spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China in 2024, has six caps for Togo.

Former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar died last month after sustaining a “significant brain injury”.

The 21-year-old was injured playing for Chichester City FC in a game in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

It is thought the injury was caused when he collided with a pitch-side concrete wall, but the club has not confirmed this.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020