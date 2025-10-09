Super Sub Ogam Nets Winner As Harambee Stars Silence Burundi In Bujumbura

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Ryan Ogam netted the winner for Harambee Stars who beat Burundi 1-0 away in Bunjumbura in the penultimate round of the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier on Thursday evening.

The hosts played the better part of the match with 10 men after Burundi’s forward Caleb Bimenyimana was sent off in the third minute for colliding with keeper Byan Okoth, who was stretchered off.

Kenya had to wait until the 72nd minute to break the deadlock after substitute Ogam, who came on for Austine Odhiambo, was set up by Olunga, to curl the ball from the 18-yard line into the top corner.

The win saw Kenya, who are already out of the qualifiers, leapfrog Burundi and The Gambia to third on the log with 12 points, with one match remaining where Harambee Stars will face the Ivory Coast on Tuesday next week in Abidjan.