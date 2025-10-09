Salah Nets Twice To Help Egypt Return To FIFA World Cup, Ghana On The Brink

CAIRO, Egypt, Oct 9 – Mohamed Salah scored twice as Egypt wrapped up qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with one game to spare, while Ghana are on the brink of reaching the finals.

Egypt knew one win from the final two rounds of matches would be enough to secure top spot in Group A, and Hossam Hassan’s side eased to a 3-0 away victory over Djibouti in neutral Casablanca.

Ibrahim Adel nodded in Zizo’s cross to put the Pharaohs ahead in the eighth minute and Liverpool forward Salah latched on to Trezeguet’s through ball to stab in the second six minutes later.

Salah’s form for the Reds this season has come under scrutiny, but he remained in the thick of the action, curling over the bar and almost providing a third goal before the break as Mostafa Mohamed flicked his cross onto an upright.

The tempo of the game dropped in the second half but Salah made it 3-0 late on with a superb first-time lob inside the box.

The Pharaohs become the third African side to secure their World Cup ticket, joining fellow North Africans Morocco and Tunisia.

Egypt have won a record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles but have struggled to replicate their continental form in World Cup qualifying over the years – appearing at football’s greatest event on just three previous occasions, in 1934, 1990 and 2018.

Burkina Faso will finish second in Group A after Mohamed Zougrana’s effort was enough to beat Sierra Leone.

The Stallions remain in the hunt to finish as one of four best-placed runners-up and reach the continental play-offs.

Elsewhere in African qualifying on Wednesday, Cape Verde missed their first chance to qualify for a maiden finals despite fighting back from two goals down to draw 3-3 in Libya.

Either Niger or Zambia, who meet in their final Group E fixture, will finish as runners-up to Morocco after their victories over Congo-Brazzaville and Tanzania respectively, although neither is likely to have enough points to reach the play-offs.

Algeria can become the next nation to guarantee their place at the expanded 48-team finals on Thursday if the Desert Foxes triumph away against Somalia in Group G.

Ayew inspires Black Stars again

Ghana need a point from their final Group I fixture on Sunday after beating Central African Republic 5-0 thanks to another inspired display from Jordan Ayew.

Mohammed Salisu’s powerful header from Mohammed Kudus’ corner put the Black Stars in front midway through the first half.

Ayew then set up second-half goals for former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku before the Leicester City forward sent a superb first-time volley across goal and into the bottom corner in the 71st minute.

Kamaldeen Sulemana added the fifth to keep his team three points clear at the top of the table.

In the contest between their nearest rivals in Group I, Madagascar held on to claim a 2-1 away win against Comoros, meaning they are still in contention to qualify for their first ever World Cup while also ending their opponents’ dream of doing the same.

Clement Couturier side-footed in the opener for the visitors in the 11th minute in a game played in persistent driving rain in neutral Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Malagasy had goalkeeper Geordan Dupire to thank for a couple of stunning first-half saves, and a powerful 73rd-minute header from El Hadary Raheriniaina then made it 2-0.

Rafiki Said pulled a goal back with eight minute left to set up a potential grandstand finish, but the game ended in farcical scenes as a soaked pitch made play almost impossible and held up the ball on the turf – with Comoros keeper Salim Ben Boina sent off in stoppage time for handball on the edge of the centre circle as he attempted to stop a counter attack.

Ghana host Comoros and Madagascar go to Mali in the final round of games on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

Ghana need just a point to guarantee their place at the World Cup, but their goal difference means they could still qualify even if they lose.

Madagascar must win, hope the Black Stars are beaten and also overturn a deficit of eight goals to deny the West Africans top spot.