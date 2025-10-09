Safari 7s Promises Electrifying Rugby Action as KRU, SHA Partner to Promote Player Health and Wellness - Capital Sports
Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

Rugby

Safari 7s Promises Electrifying Rugby Action as KRU, SHA Partner to Promote Player Health and Wellness

Published

NAIROBI, October 9, 2025 — Excitement is building ahead of this weekend’s 27th edition of the Safari Sevens, set to kick off Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium, as the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) confirmed the group stage draws for both men’s and women’s categories.

The tournament will feature 12 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams battling for glory in one of Africa’s most prestigious rugby sevens competitions.

In the men’s draw, Kenya Shujaa headline Pool A alongside the French Renegades, UK Select, and Walukuba Rugby of Uganda.

Pool B features Shogun, Uganda, Nyati, and KCB Rugby, while Pool C includes Kenya Morans, Zimbabwe, Apache, and ReUnion.

On the women’s side, Kenya Lionesses will lead Pool B alongside Uganda, Belgium, and Tunisia, while Pool A features Costa Blanca Barbarians, Shogun, Kenya Cubs, and Mwamba Select.

The event, which promises to be “an electrifying experience,” according to organizers, will also serve as the platform to launch a groundbreaking partnership between the KRU and Social Health Authority (SHA) aimed at promoting health, wellness, and environmental sustainability through sports.

Under the new partnership, all registered rugby players will be enrolled under SHA’s health cover, gaining access to medical services including surgeries, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation support.

“This partnership marks a new chapter in athlete welfare and public health. Our goal is to see every rugby player well protected, both on and off the pitch,” said SHA in a joint statement with KRU.

As part of the launch, SHA will provide ambulances, emergency cover, and health awareness activities during the Safari 7s under the theme “Play Well, Live Well.”

The two organizations will also collaborate on wellness and environmental initiatives across the 2025 rugby season, including a tree-planting drive held ahead of Mazingira Day on October 10 to reinforce their shared commitment to sustainability.

The Safari 7s remains one of the most iconic fixtures in the African rugby calendar, and with the added health and wellness partnership, the 2025 edition promises to be not just a sporting spectacle but a statement of progress for Kenyan rugby.

