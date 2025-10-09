Kamais Out to Defend Hippo Pot Title as KAGC Series Heads to Nyanza Golf Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamais will return to Nyanza Golf Club this weekend, from Friday, October 10, through to Sunday, 12, aiming to defend the NCBA Nyanza Open – Hippo Pot title.

Last year, Kamais carded 9-over par 219 to finish ahead of John Lejirma (221), John Timbe (222), and John Koina (222) in a battle of Johns and will be hoping to replicate the same performance this weekend.

This year, a total of 42 golfers will take to the course hoping to get a share of the KES 400,000 prize purse, including the Ugandan duo of Joseph Kasozi, who finished fifth last year, and Titus Okwong.

Elvis Muigua, William Odek, and Isaac Makokha are some of the other names on the list for the Nyanza showdown.

Last weekend, David Kiragu put up a strong fight to emerge as the 2025 NCBA Tea Fields Trophy champion as the KAGC Series pitched camp in Kericho.

Kiragu scored 3-over-par 219 to finish ahead of Elly Barno and Elvis Muigua, who were tied on 6-over-par 222, as defending champion Titus Okwong from Uganda, played four strokes more to finish on 10-over-par 226.

The Muthaiga Golf Club player carded 77 in the first round on Friday but played seven strokes less on Saturday to finish the second round 2-under-par 70. On Sunday, he managed to play even par to finish first and dethrone Okwong.

On his part, Barno played rounds of 75, 76, and 71 while Muigua carded 74, 75, and 73 across the three days.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “We are happy to be at Nyanza this weekend for another important leg of the KAGC Series. Our commitment this year to supporting golf’s full cycle means that we get to support

elite amateurs through this series. Apart from this, the NCBA Golf Series will continue this weekend with the Diamond Leisure Lodge Monthly Mug, and we will also be having a junior event at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club; all these are events within our broader golf umbrella.”

Elsewhere, more golfers will have a chance to book their slots for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale during the Diamond Leisure Lodge Monthly Mug on Saturday.

More than 100 golfers are expected to grace the course in Diani for the event that will see four more players join the long list of golfers who have already secured their tickets for Muthaiga.

Last weekend, Luther Kamau, Nancy Steinmann, Nyambura Muigai, Stuart Scott, Doug McIntyre, and Prince Moreno emerged triumphant in different categories during the Great Rift Valley Lodge qualifying leg, earning themselves the coveted slots.

In addition, the sixth leg of the U.S. Kids Golf Nairobi Fall Tour will be held on Sunday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The event, which is jointly organized by U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, is expected to attract over 100 junior golfers aged between 5 and 18 years, both boys and girls.