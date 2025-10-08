Trouble At Team Kenya Deaflympics Camp As Players Cry Of Nepotism In Tokyo Games Selection   

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 –The leadership of Kenya Sports Federation of the Deaf is in the spotlight after golf players accused its chairman, Daniel Ogembo, of nepotism in the team selection to represent the country at the 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan, from November 15-26.

In a frustrating statement written to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Salim Mvurya, Kenya’s top amateur golfer, Isaac Makokha, who won bronze in the last edition held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, accused Ogembo of interfering with the golf trials held in Mombasa, where he selected his family members and friends into the team.

“During the National Trials, I attended the Nanyuki Open Trophy competition at the Nanyuki Sports Club from September 26th-28th, 2025. I was not able to attend our Trials in Mombasa,” Makokha wrote the letter through the Sports Principal Secretary, Elijah Mwangi.

Kenyan star golfer Isaac Makokha in action against German John Allen in the semi-finals at the Caxias do Sul, Brazil Deaflympics. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Makokha went on… “Our Chairman, Daniel Ogembo, selected his family members, interpreter, and friends to be in the team. During this time, I was subjected to distressing communication video chats with Deaf golfers in Mombasa County. They were angry, accusing me of deliberately dropping their names from the official list of golfers and caddies selected to attend the upcoming Deaflympics event.”

Expressing his disappointment with the Chairman, Makokha disassociated himself from the team selection of four golfers, squarely blaming it on Ogembo, his Secretary, and the Coach.

“I am angry that Chairman Daniel Ogembo is using false information against me. The three-person committee, comprising the Chairman, Secretary, and Coach, is responsible for selecting players, officials, or caddies, not me. As a player, my focus is strictly on my game and on winning local competitions for my club, Railways Golf Club, to make them proud,” experienced Makokha stated.

Chris Ajiambo, who is Isaac Makokha’s Sign Language Interpreter, turned golfer in action at the Caxias do Sul Golf Course in Deaflympics. Photo/KELLY AYODI

This is not the first time the Kenya Deaflympics Team has been involved in a selection fiasco with Makokha. While representing his country in Tokyo, he recounted what he had to endure during the 2022 Games, which saw him miss out on a gold medal.

“My disappointment is further compounded by my past events. I showed patience and mercy after the 2022 Brazil Deaflympics, where I failed to capture the gold medal due to a disruptive and toxic environment that severely affected my performance.

Makokha said he is not comfortable working with Ogembo due to his continuous discrimination, undermining his efforts, and requested that he select his own interpreter.