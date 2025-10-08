Royal Enfield Welcome Customers To Kenya’s First Exclusive Store in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oc 8 – Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle sector, on Wednesday celebrated the opening and launch party for Kenya’s first Royal Enfield Exclusive Store at Rosslyn Riviera Mall, Nairobi, driving the expansion of Royal Enfield’s mid-size 350cc to 650cc model availability for the Kenyan market.

The new showroom facility has been opened in partnership with Ganatra Plant & Equipment Limited (GPE ltd) as official distributor for the region, showcasing the full line-up of Royal Enfield’s class leading motorcycle range with all key models available to test-ride and order in-store including: the Bullet 350, Classic 350,HNTR350, Meteor 350, Himalayan 450, Guerrilla 450, Interceptor, Continental GT, Shotgun 650, Super Meteor, Bear 650 and Classic 650.

Established in 1901 Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production and now has over 2800 points of contact with motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide, including more than200 exclusive stores, consequently financial year2024/25saw Royal Enfieldsell more than one million motorcycles worldwide.

In addition to Sales, Service and Warranty for all Royal Enfield motorcycle models, the Nairobi Exclusive Store offers Royal Enfield casual apparel, protective riding equipment and genuine motorcycle accessories.

Buyers who purchase any Royal Enfield motorcycle also receive a three-year manufacturer warranty and free membership to the Royal Enfield Riders Club to engage in community events.

Following the opening of Nairobi’s new Royal Enfield Exclusive Store Mark Spiller, Marketing Manager EMEA said “This new showroom is a testament to our committed distribution partner GPE Ltd, who share our long-term values to develop the customer’s brand experience, uphold service standards and build a strong rider community in Kenya.

We are especially delighted to see the positive reaction to the Bear 650 and Himalayan 450, both machines that are perfect to escape the city limits and explore the beautiful Kenyan countryside.”

Abid Ganatra Director at GPE commented on the partnership ‘As long-time motorsport enthusiasts and passionate motorcycle riders, our directors are excited to bring the full Royal Enfield experience to the local market.

Known for their timeless design, rugged performance, and accessible pricing, Royal Enfield motorcycles cater to a wide range of riders.

Our first new showroom inNairobi features the complete range of bikes, along with genuine apparel, accessories andspare parts.

A fully equippedservice centre with trained technicians will ensure expert support and after-sales care.

In addition to Sales, Service, Spares and Warranty for all Royal Enfield motorcycle models, GPE will offer Royal Enfield Apparel and Genuine Motorcycle Accessories through their dealer network.

Royal Enfield2025 Range highlights follow:

Bullet 350

The Bullet made its sales debut in 1932, In the 1950s, an order for 500 Royal Enfield Bullets was placed by the IndianArmy and the rest is history, with Bullet becoming an integral part of India’s culture.

In 2023, theBullet 350 arrived back in Europe with modern refinements and an unchangedsoul.

Classic 350

The Classic 350 embodies the traditions and craftsmanship of the past with a timeless aesthetic -curvaceous mudguards and teardrop fuel tank, hallmark casquette headlamp, enduring lines of the crankcase covers,singular paint colours, the distinctive thump that breaks out of the exhaust- all harmonise in the Royal Enfield Classic.

HNTR 350

The HNTR 350 rider-first ergonomics, revised rake angle and low center of gravity have been designed to let you effortlessly maneuver the streets of the world’s coolest neighborhoods.

An intuitive throttle response guarantees unprecedented agility with every flick of the wrist. A shot of pure motorcycling.

Meteor 350

The Meteor 350 continues to be a preferred choice for many young and aspiring motorcycle riders across the world, while still offering an accessible option for seasoned riders.

Commuting around cityscapes or on that longer cruise out of town, the Meteor 350 is recognized as a refined thoroughbred cruiser by motorcycle experts.

Himalayan 450

A motorcycle with strong adventure lineageyet remains true to our philosophy of pure motorcycling.

The all-newHimalayan 450 retains the capability, versatility and the ability to go anywhereyour adventure takes you.

Nothing you don’t need and everything that you do for the changing times.

Guerrilla 450

The Guerrilla 450 is all about design without distractions. No flashy frills. No pointless plastics. It has an athletic build with perfect angles, purposeful edges, and muscles in all the right places.

This is a machine that looks as good as it rides, calibrated by riders, not robots, for real world riding.

Made for every rider at every level of riding experience, it delivers maximum sensation and agility, no matter which power band you are in.

An upright riding stance, approachable seat height and ultra-responsive chassis make it the perfect machine for everyday, any dayriding—from traffic to twisties.

Shotgun 650

A motorcycle that defies categorisation, transforming in minutes from asingle seater, to a weekend tourer, to a dual seater roadster and back.

A machine that revolts against motorcycling monotony, paying homage to the past while hurtling towards the future. The Shotgun 650 is a tribute to self-expression.

Each one is engineered to be a canvas for artists, custom builders and riders across the world — an invitation to create a Royal Enfield unlike any other. The Shotgun 650. Inspired by custom. For custom.

Interceptor 650

Paying tribute to its iconic namesake from the 1960s and 1970s this new version of the Interceptor is built with a perfect balance of style and performance, it’s a modern classic that retains the essence and appearance of an authentic British roadster, but with asplash of sun-soaked California.

Continental GT 650

The Continental GT 650 recaptures the spirit of the cafe racer culture and our own Continental GT250.

With its sculpted tank, eager attitude and tucked-in riding position, it carries all the hallmarks of a traditional café racer, making it perfect for carving up the back roads or having a ton of fun in the city.

Bear 650

A roadscrambler with 60’s soul – The Bear 650 embodies the spirit of a 16-year-old rookie who, in 1960, lined up alongside hundreds of sideburned hopefuls, all hungry to win the wildest race the Californian desert had ever known – the Big Bear Run.

Fuelled by the gut and powered by Royal Enfield’s proven 650cc parallel twin engine, cased in a highly durable, premium black finish, it looks rugged and purposeful,amplifying the Scrambler attitude.

Classic 650

The Classic 650showcases the distinctive spirit of the Classic family, but serves it up in a double measure.Its stately,streamlined form is propelled by Royal Enfield’s acclaimed 650 Twin engine, resulting in a ride that is both swift and graceful.

While staying true to traits of the Classic family, the Classic 650 offers riders a powerful new blend of old-school aesthetics and effortless power delivery.

Imposing to look at, but friendly to ride, this is unmistakably a Classic that stays pure to the core.

Super Meteor 650

A quintessential cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 combines uncluttered controls and instrumentation with relaxed rider ergonomics; rock-steady stability on the highway with spine-tingling pleasure on winding roads, Its flexible, silky-smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognizable Royal Enfield DNA.