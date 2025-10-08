New Generation of Starlets Emerge as Kenya Eyes WAFCON Return

NAIROBI, October 8, 2025 – A new wave of young talent is set to lead the Harambee Starlets as Kenya prepares for a decisive showdown against The Gambia in the final round of qualifiers for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Goalkeeper Mercy Adhiambo, Lorine Ilavonga, and Elizabeth Muteshi are among the fresh faces stepping up from the Under-20 ranks, eager to make their mark on the senior stage and help Kenya return to Africa’s biggest women’s football competition.

“My first call-up to the senior team feels very special. I thank God and I know with hard work, confidence and determination, we will go far. I will give it my all so as to remain in the senior team,” Muteshi said.

The Starlets will host the first leg on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Nyayo National Stadium, before traveling to Thiès, Senegal, for the return fixture at Stade Lat Dior on Tuesday, October 28, as Gambia continues to use Senegal as its home ground.

Kenya, led by head coach Beldine Odemba, is aiming for a second appearance at the continental showpiece, having last featured at WAFCON 2016 in Cameroon which was its first appearance.

The team is confident after advancing past Cameroon in the previous round and is determined to finish the job against The Gambia to book their ticket to Morocco.

This year’s WAFCON carries added significance. For the third consecutive time, the tournament will be hosted in Morocco, but 2026 will mark a historic expansion to 16 teams, amove confirmed by CAF on October 5, 2025.

The expansion gives emerging nations like Kenya a stronger opportunity to break into Africa’s elite.

Beyond continental pride, the stakes are even higher. The top four teams at the 2026 WAFCON will qualify directly for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, while two additional teams will enter the inter-confederation playoffs for a chance to join them.

With a blend of experienced players such as Jentrix Shikangwa, Corazone Aquino, and Tereza Engesha, alongside promising youngsters like Adhiambo, Ilavonga, and Muteshi, Kenya is embracing both continuity and renewal.

As the Starlets gear up for the first leg in Nairobi, the sense of anticipation is palpable.

A victory would move them one step closer to not only a return to WAFCON but also a potential route to the Women’s World Cup, a historic milestone for Kenyan women’s football.