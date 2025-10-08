Burundi Vs Kenya: Don’t Miss The Fiery Match In The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The upcoming World Cup will be the largest in history, with 48 teams participating. The strongest teams on the African continent continue to struggle for a place in this grand tournament.

Morocco and Tunisia have already secured direct tickets to the World Cup, remaining unbeaten so far.

They will soon be joined by seven more teams that finish at the top of their groups, while the 4 best teams that finish second will advance to the playoffs.

Best sports betting site 1xBet presents the preview of the 9th-round match in the qualifying stage between Burundi and Kenya, which promises to deliver unforgettable emotions to fans.

Burundi Vs Kenya, October 9



Les Hirondelles and Harambee Stars have already been eliminated from the group, so we can expect an entertaining encounter between teams that can play freely without worrying about the result.

Kenya, with 17 goals, is one of the most prolific teams of the qualifying stage. Meanwhile, Burundi is ready to challenge any opponent. Fans can be sure to witness an exciting rivalry and enjoy plenty of thrilling moments.

Odds: Burundi win – 2.63, draw – 2.97, Kenya win – 2.81



Follow the heated rivalries between African teams with the best sports betting site!

Register on the 1xBet website using the promo code 1XCAPITALFM and receive 200% bonuses for your first deposit of up to 20 000 KES.