LeBron James teases ‘decision’ in cryptic post

NEW YORK, USA, Oct 7 – He is arguably basketball’s greatest ever player.

But before his 23rd season in the NBA, and with speculation about his future already rife, is LeBron James about to announce his retirement plans?

The 40-year-old’s cryptic post on his social media channels on Monday has got fans of the LA Lakers superstar wondering if he is ready to call time on his court career.

A teaser video for “The Second Decision” shows him sitting down across from another man on a basketball court, with the caption: “The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST.”

It echoes what became known as “The Decision” in 2010 – when in a televised announcement from a gym, James revealed he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

On Tuesday, at 17:00 BST, he could reveal something similarly significant for his career.

James turns 41 in December and has already made plenty of history in the game.

Last season he became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points across regular season and play-off games.

In April 2025 his influence beyond sport was shown when he became the first professional male athlete to be honoured as a Ken doll by Barbie makers Mattel.

In the NBA, no other player has made it to a 23rd season.

Since being drafted first overall by hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, switching to the Heat in 2010 and then joining the Lakers in 2018, James has won four league titles and broken a host of records.

One record came after his son Bronny was drafted by the Lakers in 2024 and they became the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

Last week the 6ft 9in superstar insisted he was “excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season”.

“The thing still pushing me is the fact that my love for the game is still high,” he added.

He may be ready to announce his 23rd, record-setting season will be his last.

But others are not so sure. With a string of investments and off-court ventures in tow, many of those engaging with the teaser on Instagram and X suspected he would be making a promotional announcement for one such vehicle.

Time will tell.