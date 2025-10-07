Kenya Lionesses Target Safari 7s Glory as Coach Odongo Builds Depth for Future Success

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Acting Kenya Lionesses head coach Simon Odongo says his focus is on building depth and competition within the national women’s sevens squad as the team gears up for the Safari Sevens on October 10th and upcoming continental assignments.

Odongo has trimmed his provisional squad of 37 players to 24, dividing them into two sides, the Lionesses and the Cubs, as part of preparations for the prestigious Safari Sevens tournament set for this weekend in Nairobi.

“Our focus is on building depth within the squad. The selected ladies have demonstrated tremendous potential, and we are confident they will give their all on the pitch,” said Odongo.

The coach has handed opportunities to 12 rookies, with three included in the main Lionesses side and nine in the Cubs team. Odongo believes the youthful energy will inject competition and ensure every player earns their place in future national team selections.

The Lionesses are eyeing redemption after narrowly falling short to Posta Blanca in last year’s Safari Sevens final. Despite the absence of key players such as Grace Okumu who is in France, Stella Wafula and Diana Awino who are in America, and Judith Aumawho is just coming back from sugery, Odongo says the team remains sharp and motivated to go one better this time.

“This group has trained well and shown hunger to perform. We want to lift the trophy, but more importantly, we are building for the long term, for Africa Cup success and ultimately, qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games,” Odongo noted.

The Safari Sevens will feature strong international teams including Belgium, Uganda and Tunisia, a sign of the growing stature of women’s rugby in Africa and beyond. For Kenya, the tournament also offers valuable competitive exposure as the Lionesses seek to reclaim their place in the Sevens Series Tier 1 next season.

With a balanced blend of experience and youthful promise, the Lionesses are aiming to make a statement on home soil and continue their journey toward continental and global excellence.