Veteran coach Kirwa explains why Kenya is losing dominance in men’s track events - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National head coach Julius Kirwa addressing Tokyo bound athletes at Moi, Kasarani. PHOTO/ERICK BARASA

Athletics

Veteran coach Kirwa explains why Kenya is losing dominance in men’s track events

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Athletics Kenya national team head coach Julius Kirwa has admitted that the East African powerhouse is losing its dominance in men’s races on the track because of the influence of road races.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In yester years, Kenya proudly dominated middle and long distance track races in World Championships and Olympic Games, but that is no longer the case.

At the just concluded World Athletics Championships, Kenya had seven gold medals but only one won by a male athlete, Emmanuel Wanyonyi in the 800m.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Kirwa has admitted that the allure of more money in road running is pricing away athletes at a tender age, and is always difficult for them to compete on track once they get used to the road.

“What business does a 20, 21-year-old have to do running road races? This has become our biggest problem because we now have too many athletes going to the road at a very young age, and lack progression. It is very difficult for an athlete to compete well at the track after going to the road. We are trying to address this problem with the Federation and we are talking to young athletes from the grassroots, just to ensure they understand the progression of going to the road. It is happening mostly among our male athletes,” Kirwa told Telecomasia.

With the prize purse in the Diamond League shrinking with a scaling down of distance races, most Kenyan athletes have opted to find good paydays in road races.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020