Simiyu delighted to finally net a goal in Tusker colors, hand relief to under pressure Okere

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Ian Simiyu Baraza joined Tusker FC midway through last season, coming in to Ruaraka with a hot pedigree of 14 goals in half a season for Nzoia Sugar in the second tier National Super League.

However, he found the going tough to continue his run in the top flight, and struggled to score a single goal. Well he did, against AFC Leopards, but was unfairly ruled out for offside.

However, almost nine months after joining the Brewers, Simiyu’s hard work finally birthed a goal, in a hard earned 1-1 draw against Shabana FC. His 77th minute strike not only broke the duck for him, but settled tonnes of pressure that were on coach Charles Okere’s shoulders.

It was relief for both the forward and his coach; the forward to finally score, and the coach to almost save his job after Tusker’s horrendous start to the season.

For SImiyu, the goal was a massive lift, especially noting that he had been battling for more playing time.

“I am really delighted because I have been praying and working so hard for this moment and I am delighted it has come. Even when I was coming on, I had the belief that I could do something to help the team. I believe this is the start of better. This is one of many more goals and assists to come,” Simiyu told the club’s official social media channels after the game.

He believes the goal will be massive to push his confidence, especially after Tusker’s difficult start to the campaign.

“We have to keep working hard to get results. Personally, I have been working a lot on my own, trying to improve my movements and decision making and I am very sure there is more to come for me. I now have to remain consistent throughout the season but I have a feeling that good things are coming,” Simiyu added.

Tusker goes to the international break on the bounce of back to back draws and they hope to turn them into wins when the season resumes on October 19 with a trip down to Murang’a.