New Police Bullets coach Bujego dreams of double, qualification for Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Newly appointed Police Bullets FC head coach David Bujego has outlined that his biggest ambition with the club is qualifying for the Women’s CAF Champions League next season.

Bujego was handed the lead role at Police, who have won the Kenyan Women’s Premier League twice in a row, but yet to earn Continental glory.

The team’s leadership made the decision to relieve predecessor Beldine Odemba off her duties after the team’s failure to qualify for the Women’s Champions League during the CECAFA qualifiers staged on home soil.

And, speaking to Telecomasia.net, the new man at the helm says he wants to succeed where his predecessor failed.

“My short-term targets of course remain to win the League and Cup double because I know we have a good squad, one that is able to go through the entire distance of the season. My long term target is to do well in the CECAFA Championship and qualify for Africa. I know it is a possibility and we now just need to go step by step. We have a very competitive squad and everyone will need to earn a place in the team for us to achieve our targets,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Bujego started his tenure on a winning note, opening the Women’s Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Kayole Starlets.