New Police Bullets coach Bujego dreams of double, qualification for Champions League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police Bullets FC pose for a photo

Football

New Police Bullets coach Bujego dreams of double, qualification for Champions League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Newly appointed Police Bullets FC head coach David Bujego has outlined that his biggest ambition with the club is qualifying for the Women’s CAF Champions League next season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bujego was handed the lead role at Police, who have won the Kenyan Women’s Premier League twice in a row, but yet to earn Continental glory.

The team’s leadership made the decision to relieve predecessor Beldine Odemba off her duties after the team’s failure to qualify for the Women’s Champions League during the CECAFA qualifiers staged on home soil.

And, speaking to Telecomasia.net, the new man at the helm says he wants to succeed where his predecessor failed.

“My short-term targets of course remain to win the League and Cup double because I know we have a good squad, one that is able to go through the entire distance of the season. My long term target is to do well in the CECAFA Championship and qualify for Africa. I know it is a possibility and we now just need to go step by step. We have a very competitive squad and everyone will need to earn a place in the team for us to achieve our targets,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Bujego started his tenure on a winning note, opening the Women’s Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Kayole Starlets.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020