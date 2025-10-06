Kiragu Maina Wins 2025 NCBA Tea Fields Trophy in Kericho - Capital Sports
Kiragu Maina Wins 2025 NCBA Tea Fields Trophy in Kericho

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – After three days of exciting competition at the scenic Kericho Golf Club, Daniel Kiragu Maina was crowned the 2025 NCBA Tea Fields Trophy champion, finishing with a total score of +3.

Kiragu claimed the title after a tightly contested final round, finishing ahead of Elly Barno and defending champion Titus Okwong of Uganda.

His steady performance across the three rounds secured him a well-deserved victory in one of Kenya’s most historic and competitive amateur golf tournaments.

This year’s event attracted 71 golfers from Kenya, Uganda, and Russia, highlighting the growing regional and international appeal of the championship.

The field featured top contenders including previous winners and rising talents, making for a weekend of high-calibre golf.

The NCBA Tea Fields Trophy, supported by NCBA Bank in partnership with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), continues to play a key role in promoting golf development and nurturing talent across the region.

The tournament not only celebrates competitive excellence but also the beauty of Kenyan golf — set against the stunning backdrop of Kericho’s lush tea fields, offering a memorable experience for both players and spectators.

