Alphonce Omija celebrating with his new Etoile du Sahel teammates

Etoile’s Omija has ‘scores to settle’ with Naibois in CAF Confederation Cup meet up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija will have a quick turnaround and return to Kenya, just a few weeks after signing for Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel.

His new club Etoile, just like poetic justice, have been drawn against Nairobi United in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Omija was in Gor Mahia’s teamsheet as the record Kenyan champions were beaten by the Naibois in the final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup in July, denying them a chance to play continental football and now the defender has a chance to try exert revenge.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net from Sousse, Omija, who will make his continental debut for the Tunisian giants, has described it as a massive joy and challenge to play against a home side.

The defender missed the first preliminary round for Etoile as he was signed after the registration window was closed, but has now been registered in the second window and is in line to face off with the Naibois.

“I am excited first because I will be in line to make my debut after finally being registered. I missed the first registration period because I joined the club when it was closed already. Secondly, it is exciting to play against my home country team. Of course the last time I faced them it didn’t end up well but hopefully this time I will come off the winning side. It will be a great match because Nairobi United are a fairly good side and will give us a good challenge. But our focus as a team is to make the group stages of the competition,” Omija told Telecomasia.

The Naibois will host the first leg of the duel after the international break.

