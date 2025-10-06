Depay Late For Dutch Duty After Passport Stolen In Brazil - Capital Sports
Memphis Depay missed a last-gasp penalty for the Netherlands against Poland

Football

Depay Late For Dutch Duty After Passport Stolen In Brazil

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 6 – Netherlands record scorer Memphis Depay missed the start of international duty after reporting his passport stolen in Brazil, where he plays for Corinthians.

Depay should have travelled to the Netherlands on Sunday evening but was unable to make the trip.

Ronald Koeman’s side face World Cup qualifiers away at Malta on Thursday and home to Finland on Sunday.

The Dutch federation, the KNVB, said Depay was “doing everything he can” to make the journey “as soon as possible”.

National team head coach Ronald Koeman said: “This is unfortunate, primarily for Memphis, but also for us. You naturally want to start your international preparations with a full squad.

“At the same time, there are circumstances beyond our control. We hope he can indeed travel to join us at the training camp as soon as possible.”

Depay’s double against Lithuania last month saw him move ahead of Robin van Persie and become the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 52 goals in 104 appearances.

The Netherlands top qualifying Group G on goal difference ahead of Poland, with a game in hand.

