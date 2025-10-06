Champs SCLPS ‘B’ End Title Race Unbeaten, Gymkhana ‘A’ Surges To Third Spot, Dethroning Swamibapa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – After sealing the coveted title last weekend, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL B) ended their Nairobi County Cricket Association NCCA 50-Overs Division One league campaign with an unbeaten record, securing a thrilling 69-run victory over Sir Ali Muslim Club B Team Sunday.

Vishal Bhojani, who doubles as NCCA Fixtures Secretary, led the charge for Samaj B in a stellar season, scoring 722 runs in 14 innings at an impressive average of 60.17, finishing second only to Ruaraka’ s Jadhav Viraj’s 795.

Fifteen-year-old SCLPS YL B sensation Sachin Shiyani showcased his immense talent, claiming 40 wickets in the season and hinting at a bright future ahead.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Gymkhana A secured a credible third spot in the Super League following the abandonment of their match against Sikh Union A due to adverse weather conditions in Week 15.

In a parallel development, Kenya Kongonis “A” earned their first log points (two) in their season-ending fixture, which was also abandoned due to wet conditions.

As a result of the points sharing, Gymkhana A and Sikh Union A each received two points. This outcome saw Swamibapa A drop to fourth place, despite a spirited campaign, after having completed their matches the previous weekend.

Ultimately, Gymkhana A finished the NCCA elite competition in third with 42 points, marking their best finish in recent times after years of struggling to keep pace.

Notably, Gymkhana A were the dark horses of the competition, pulling off impressive victories and proving themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

At one point in the season, Gymkhana were the log leaders, but as the competition wore on, Ruaraka, Swamis and Kanbis took charge.

After a couple of seasons in the wilderness, Gymkhana turned heads by losing just three matches – to Samaj A, Ruaraka A, and Swamibapa A.

They also pulled off major upsets, defeating Kanbis and Swamibapa by 5 wickets and 4 wickets, respectively.

Ruaraka ultimately emerged as champions, claiming the coveted 50-Overs trophy with 48 points, while last year’s champions finished second with 44 points.

Ngara Sports Club A Team, which returned to the NCCA top-flight this year, put in a commendable performance, finishing fifth with 28 points.

Sikh Union A had a great run until the absence of international players Jasraj Kundi and Sukhdeep Singh impacted their performance.

Reflecting on their season’s up and downs, Sukhdeep quipped: “Our season was good, but our team felt the impact of our absence during national duties.”

Swamibapa and Kanbis were among the teams hardest hit by national duties, with Swamis’ skipper Rushabh Patel getting injured during a national team assignment, leaving a significant void.

Kanbis had to make do without Rakep Patel and their skipper Dhiren Gondaria who also doubled up as the national team captain.

NCCA DIVISION ONE 50 OVERS LEAGUE RESULTS -OCT 5

NGARA SPORTS CLUB, NAIROBI, Ngara Sports Club B Team 189/9 (30.0) Wolves Cricket Club A Team 71/10 (17.2) Ngara Sports Club B Team won by 118 runs

SIKH UNION CLUB, NAIROBI: Sikh Union B Team 128/10 (35.2), Obuya Cricket Academy A Team 129/5 (13.3)- Obuya Cricket Academy A Team won by 5 wickets

SHREE CUTCHI LEVA PATEL SAMAJ SCHOOL, NAIROBI- SCLPS YL B Team 259/10 (45.1); Sir Ali Muslim Club B Team 190/10 (29.1) SCLPS YL B Team won by 69 runs

EASTLEIGH SCHOOL, NAIROBI– Ruaraka B Team); Kanbis B Team -Ruaraka B Team won by walkover