Shabana Share Spoils With Tusker To Reclaim FKF PL Top Spot, Gor Beat KCB - Capital Sports
Tusker FC held Shabana to a 1-1 draw at Kasarani. Photo/TUSKER FC X

Football

Shabana Share Spoils With Tusker To Reclaim FKF PL Top Spot, Gor Beat KCB

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Shabana’s unbeaten run in the 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation Premier League continued after sharing a 1-1 draw with Tusker FC on Sunday evening at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Limping Tusker, who are yet to register a win, denied Shabana victory after cancelling the Tore Bobe boys’ 19th minute lead.

However, the point was enough to restore Shabana’s lead at the top of the table with seven points, same as Posta Rangers who have an inferior goal difference.

Tusker on the other hand, moved just one place above, occupying the relegation playoff spot with just two points.

Gor Mahia Austin Odhiambo shield KCB Ammatton Samunya. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the other fixtures, record 21-time champions Gor Mahia edged out KCB 1-0 to climb third on the log, just one point behind joint leaders Shabana and Posta Rangers.

At the Green Stadium in Kericho, defending champions playing 10 men laboured to a 1-0 win over APS Bomet to pick a first win of the season, same as Kariobangi Sharks who whipped Mathare United 2-1 at the Kasarai Annex.

Elsewhere at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, visitors Mara Sugar collected first win of the season after upsetting the hosts 2-1.

