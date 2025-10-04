Starlets midfielder ‘Ozil’ confident of WAFCON qualification ahead of Gambia duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Harambee Starlets midfielder Lydia Akoth says the team is highly focused on qualifying for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the second time in their history.

Starlets face off with The Gambia in the final qualification round this month and Akoth says the girls are focused on ensuring this target is achieved.

Akoth who turns out for Tanzanian top tier side Yanga Princesses is among the 39 players preliminarily called up by head coach Beldine Odemba, and speaking to Telecomasia.net, says they are determined to skip over this one hurdle and earn a ticket.

“It is something we have been thinking about and it is on our minds day in day out. We want to continue from where we stopped in the last round when we beat Tunisia, a very tough opponent. For us, we want to give our best so that we qualify for the WAFCON. We want to step on that pitch over those 180 minutes with our minds and hearts focused on achieving that target,” Akoth stated in the interview with Telecomasia.

She believes that qualifying for the WAFCON will be a massive s opportunity for Kenyan women’s football, opening up the door for players to progress their careers.

“That would mean a lot for us. It would not only be a massive piece of history for our country and our CVs, but it will also open many doors for women’s football in Kenya. There will be more opportunities for players to move outside, just like we saw when the team qualified in 2016. That is what is driving us; to change our futures and the future of Kenyan women’s football. We believe it is a huge possibility and we are working towards that,” added the former Police Bullets midfielder.