South Africa’ Springboks Defeand Rugby Championship Title

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 4 – South Africa overpowered Argentina at Allianz Stadium to win back-to-back Rugby Championships for the first time.

New Zealand’s victory over Australia earlier on Saturday meant the Springboks knew any kind of victory in London would be enough to secure the title because of their superior points difference.

The Pumas started the game quickly with an opening try from Bautista Delguy and led 13-10 at half-time.

But the world champions regained control after the break and added to Cobus Reinach’s first-half try with a score by Malcolm Marx.

Another try each for Reinach and Marx extended the lead, before Delguy intercepted the ball and sprinted clear for his second.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 70,360, as Argentina – the home side for the fixture – opted to play at Allianz Stadium to increase potential returns from what was their highest attendance of the year.

Replacement wing Rodrigo Isgro touched down after catching a cross-field kick in the final play of the game to gain a losing bonus point.

Despite picking up impressive wins over New Zealand and Australia, Felipe Contepomi’s side finished bottom of the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2022.

Rassie Erasmus’ side suffered two defeats from their opening three championship games but bounced back to win three straight fixtures, which included inflicting the All Blacks’ record defeat.

Winning the title in front of a large crowd, which was dominated by England’s South African expat community, was a fitting way to be crowned champions again.

Springbok pack powers past Pumas

Erasmus’s side hammered the Pumas in Durham last weekend to close in on the title, with fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scoring a Springbok record 37 points.

Most of what the Springboks and Feinberg-Mngomezulu tried last weekend, worked – but that was not the case during the opening period in London.

An early yellow card for a head-on-head tackle by centre Canan Moodie on Juan Cruz Mallia was punished by Argentina, with slick attacking play sharply finished by Delguy.

Contepomi’s side managed to exploit the world champions’ rush defence through fast hands and added two penalties either side of Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s kick in front of the posts.

Despite struggling to get into their flow, South Africa’s dominant scrum was eventually rewarded when Reinach darted over for a vital score right before half-time.

Early in the second half, Argentina prop Mayco Vivas was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Eben Etzebeth and Marx powerfully finished from the resulting rampaging maul.

Full-back Damian Willemse and Feinberg-Mngomezulu did get opportunities to show off their dazzling footwork, but the windy conditions brought by Storm Amy suited South Africa’s power game through their forwards.

Reinach’s second try came after a strong carry from replacement lock RG Snyman, who skilfully handed the ball over with one arm, Marx then burrowed over as Contepomi’s side struggled to stop the Springboks close to the tryline.

Until last year’s triumph, South Africa had only won the competition – formerly the Tri Nations Series – four times in their history.

As he has throughout his tenure, Erasmus rotated his squad and developed young talent – such as wing Ethan Hooker, Moodie and Feinberg-Mngomezulu – during this championship.

Now the back-to-back world champions are assembling an intimidating squad for 2027 that is only used to winning tournaments.

Line-ups

Argentina: Carreras; Delguy, Piccardo, Chocobares, Mallia; Prisciantelli, Cruz; Vivas, Montoya (capt), Sclavi, Petti, Rubiolo, Matera, Kremer, Grondona.

Replacements: Ruiz, Wenger, Marchetti, Molina, Gonzalez, Oviedo, Moyano, Isgro.

Sin-bin: Vivas (43 mins)

South Africa: Willemse; Kolbe, Moodie, de Allende, Hooker; Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Reinach; Nche, Marx, T Du Toit, Etzebeth, Nortje, Kolisi (capt), P Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Wessels, Louw, Snyman, Smith, Williams, Libbok, Kriel.

Sin-bin: Moodie (2 mins)