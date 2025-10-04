Rugby Fever Rises as Floodies 2025 Draw Unveils High-Octane Fixtures - Capital Sports
Rugby Fever Rises as Floodies 2025 Draw Unveils High-Octane Fixtures

Published

NAIROBI, October 4 – The countdown is on for Floodies 2025, Kenya’s most anticipated night rugby tournament, set to light up the Impala and RFUEA Grounds from October 18 to November 1.

The draw has served up mouthwatering fixtures across three categories: the men’s main cup, universities, and ladies’ competition, with organisers promising top-quality rugby and an unmatched fan experience.

In the main cup, defending champion Menengai Oilers open against KCB RFC, while runners-up Impala RFC face Mwamba.

Harlequins clash with Blak Blad, as Nondies lock horns with Strathmore Leos in another thrilling tie.

Alvin Rachier, vice chairman of the Impala Rugby section, said preparations are on track and sponsors have already committed.

“Preparations are going well. We’ve approached sponsors who’ve given us a very positive response, and most contracts will be finalised in the coming week. Fans should expect joy, high-octane rugby, and a great atmosphere. Everything is in place, just get your tickets online, Rachier said.

Blak Blad player Agida Kosa said the Floodies is an important build-up platform ahead of the Kenya Cup season, which helps clubs test new combinations and measure their progress, and his side aims to reach the final for the first time.

“It’s a good chance to gauge yourself against strong sides. For us, it’s both a test and a motivation heading into the new season. We’ve been semi-finalists before; this year, we want to go all the way. Floodies is a great build-up to the Kenya Cup,” he said.

Supporters are equally hyped. Karen Nsengi-Umba, a Strathmore Leos fan, said this year’s draw offers a chance for revenge.

“Nondies knocked us out last time, and now we face them again. It’s our moment to bounce back. We are going for the win this time, and to my fellow fans, don’t leave the team hanging, let’s come show them love,” she said.

With fixtures set and excitement rising, the 2025 Impala Floodlit Tournament promises rugby under the lights, entertainment, and a festival atmosphere over three thrilling weekends.

