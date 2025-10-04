New Police Coach Vijago Begins Bullets Journey With An Edge Past Kayole Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Police Bullets kicked off their 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League campaign in fine form after defeating newly promoted side Kayole Starlets 2-1 at the Utalii Grounds on Saturday to give new head coach David Vijago a winning start to his tenure.

The Bullets took the lead just eight minutes in after a defensive mix-up from Kayole Starlets saw Puren turn the ball into her own net.

The effort initially bounced off Emily Moranga before Puren’s final touch sent it past her own goalkeeper.

Police Bullets FC Player in action actions Kayole Starlets

Substitute Juliet Andibo extended the Bullets’ advantage with a composed finish shortly after coming off the bench, sealing what proved to be the decisive goal of the match.

Kayole Starlets, however, produced one of the standout moments of the game when Ashley Shilwatso curled in a stunning free-kick to pull one back, but their late push fell short as the Bullets held on for all three points.

In other results, Zetech Sparks edged Kisped Queens 2-1, Trinity Starlets outclassed Kisumu All Starlets 4-2, while Kibera Soccer Women and Ulinzi Starlets settled for a goalless draw.

With the opening weekend complete, Police Bullets have set a positive tone for the new season under Vijago, signalling their intent to be among the early contenders in the FKF Women’s Premier League.