New Police Coach Vijago Begins Bullets Journey With An Edge Past Kayole Starlets - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police Bullets FC pose for a photo

Football

New Police Coach Vijago Begins Bullets Journey With An Edge Past Kayole Starlets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Police Bullets kicked off their 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League campaign in fine form after defeating newly promoted side Kayole Starlets 2-1 at the Utalii Grounds on Saturday to give new head coach David Vijago a winning start to his tenure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Bullets took the lead just eight minutes in after a defensive mix-up from Kayole Starlets saw Puren turn the ball into her own net.

The effort initially bounced off Emily Moranga before Puren’s final touch sent it past her own goalkeeper.

Police Bullets FC Player in action actions Kayole Starlets

Substitute Juliet Andibo extended the Bullets’ advantage with a composed finish shortly after coming off the bench, sealing what proved to be the decisive goal of the match.

Kayole Starlets, however, produced one of the standout moments of the game when Ashley Shilwatso curled in a stunning free-kick to pull one back, but their late push fell short as the Bullets held on for all three points.

In other results, Zetech Sparks edged Kisped Queens 2-1, Trinity Starlets outclassed Kisumu All Starlets 4-2, while Kibera Soccer Women and Ulinzi Starlets settled for a goalless draw.

With the opening weekend complete, Police Bullets have set a positive tone for the new season under Vijago, signalling their intent to be among the early contenders in the FKF Women’s Premier League.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020