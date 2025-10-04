Chelsea Strike Late To Beat Liverpool And Hand Arsenal Top Spot

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 4 – Chelsea netted late in extra time to beat Liverpool 2-1, allowing Arsenal, who had won earlier against West Ham, to climb to the top of the table.
-Developing story-
