New Coach Vijago Aims to Steer Police Bullets to Champions League Heights

NAIROBI, October 3, 2025 – Newly appointed Kenya Police Bullets head coach David Vijago has vowed to take the reigning Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League champions beyond local success, with his eyes firmly set on CECAFA glory and a place in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Vijago, who joins the Bullets from Kibera Soccer Women, where he guided the side to their first-ever FKF Women’s Cup triumph earlier this year, believes he has the credentials to lift the team onto the continental stage.

“I think I’m the right person to take the team to the next level. My record speaks for itself. The main target is CECAFA, and we will give everything to get there. I don’t just want us to win games, but to play good football,” said Vijago.

The tactician steps in to replace Beldine Odemba, now Harambee Starlets head coach, who left Police after delivering back-to-back league titles.

Vijago admitted the challenge of joining the champions is huge, but believes his philosophy will quickly blend with the squad.

“Coming into a team that has just won the league is never easy, but I’ve found quality players here. Some of them I already coached at Kibera, which makes the transition easier. We’ve started training together and I’m confident you’ll see results soon,” he added.

Among the players reuniting with their former boss is Medina Hussein Abubakar, a midfield dynamo who also turns out for Harambee Starlets.

She has been joined by Mercy Mwachi, who brings stability in defence, and forward Quinter Seduda Adhiambo, who adds firepower in attack.

The Bullets have won the FKF Women’s Premier League title twice in a row, sealing the 2024/25 campaign on 46 points, narrowly ahead of Ulinzi Starlets on 44.

Club Secretary General Chris Oguso welcomed the new coach, saying Vijago was the natural choice to drive the team’s continental ambitions.

“We’ve followed him closely and seen his success with Kibera. He even gave us problems when we faced them. Now, our focus is to go beyond the league. We want CECAFA, and from there the Champions League. We believe he is the right man for the job,” Oguso said.

Police Bullets, who edged Ulinzi to the title last season, will be back in action this Saturday when they face newly promoted Kayole Starlets at Utalii Grounds as they begin another campaign, this time with continental football firmly in their sights.