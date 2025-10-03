CS Mvurya Sets One-Week Deadline for Nyayo Stadium Tartan Track Work - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

CS Mvurya Sets One-Week Deadline for Nyayo Stadium Tartan Track Work

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says the finishing touches on the installation of the tartan track at Nyayo National Stadium should be completed within one week, ahead of its use as a training facility for athletes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a site inspection, Mvurya expressed satisfaction with the progress, revealing that the Government plans to swiftly conclude the work so that the facility can support national athletics preparations.

“We also came here to see how the new development in the tartan track, which is already being done, is going. In the next week, we should be concluding this work,” Mvurya said.

The upgrade comes amid a broader push to modernize Kenya’s sports infrastructure, ahead of the country co-hosting AFCON 2027.

The Nyayo Stadium is also slated to receive a canopy over the main stands, alongside other renovations.

Beyond infrastructure, the CS also referenced progress in addressing anti-doping compliance issues.

He said 30 out of 35 problems identified by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have now been resolved, and the remaining five are part of a planned action response.

With the new tartan track and other enhancements, Nyayo is expected to serve as a modern training hub for athletes, aligning with Kenya’s ambitions to raise its standards on the continental stage.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020