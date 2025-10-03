AFC Leopards, Posta Draw As Kakamega Homeboyz Whip Sofapaka in FKF PL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The search for a first win of the season for AFC Leopards continues after Ingwe were held to a 2-2 draw by Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match played at the Dandora Stadium Friday evening.

Leopards had to relinquish the lead twice after taking the lead 23 minutes into the game through Kelly Madada, before the visitors levelled ten minutes later from Jackson Dwang.

Returning for the last half of the game, Ingwe went ahead in the 49th minute, but Homeboyz had to wait until the 81st minute to net the equalizer.

The outcome sees Leopards, who have one game in hand, accumulate two points after round three after drawing with Sofapaka in the season-opening match, while unbeaten Posta went top of the table with seven points, although they have played a match more.

In the early kick-off at the same venue, Kakamega Homeboyz picked up a 1-0 win over hosts Sofapaka.

Josephat Lopanga scored the lone goal in the third minute to help the Western based side register the first win of the season.

Sofapaka on the other hand, remain winless after three rounds with just one point recorded from the opening draw against AFC Leopards.