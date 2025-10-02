Defending Champion Gauff Into China Open Quarters - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Coco Gauff is the second seed in China

Tennis

Defending Champion Gauff Into China Open Quarters

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 2 – Defending champion Coco Gauff beat Eva Leys in straight sets to reach her third consecutive China Open semi-final.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The world number three took one hour and 28 minutes to overcome her German opponent 6-3 6-4.

The American, a two-time Grand Slam winner, broke Leys three times in the opening set, converting three of her four break point opportunities.

“I’m happy with how I played – she’s a tough opponent and she hit some incredible shots on the run but I tried my best to play aggressive and good tennis,” said Gauff.

“I think staying confident in my game [was important]. Not being too passive when I had the lead, I played one passive point in the last game but after that I played good tennis.”

Gauff, who has struggled with her serve at times this season, had an impressive 79% first serve percentage throughout the match.

The 21-year-old, who was knocked out of the opening round of Wimbledon after winning the French Open earlier this year, is now the highest-ranked player left in the competition.

She will face either Amanda Anisimova or Jasmine Paolini in the final four.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020