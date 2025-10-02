Boost For Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing As Johnnie Walker Comes On Board

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Ahead of the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, slated to tee off at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, October 13-15, the round received a boost from East Africa Breweries Limited’s premium spirits brand, Johnnie Walker, which took the title naming rights.

The sponsorship comes at a time when the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing is gaining strong momentum, attracting golfers from across the continent and beyond and providing them with the chance to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

This makes it one of the most important golf platforms ever created for East African players.

Johnnie Walker has a long history of supporting golf, having been part of events such as the Magical Kenya Open, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, and the Johnnie Walker Golf Series.

Speaking while presenting the sponsorship, Jean Okech, Head of Marketing Spirits at EABL, said the brand was proud to back the Tour as it aligns with its wider objectives:

“Johnnie Walker has always found a natural home in golf because the sport attracts a community of like-minded individuals who appreciate craft, resilience, and progress, values that also define our brand.”

“Through this sponsorship, we want to continue creating meaningful spaces where our consumers can interact with our brand, while also opening doors for talent across the region. Importantly, we are also committed to inclusion and diversity, which is why we are proud to support the participation of women golfers in this Tour. We believe this partnership will inspire more aspiring golfers to take up the sport and encourage regional players to dream bigger.”

On his part, Charles Gacheru, Promoter of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, welcomed the sponsorship, saying;

“This support from Johnnie Walker is a major boost not just for the Tour but for golf in East Africa. It shows the confidence that a global brand has in our vision to build a pathway for local golfers to reach major events such as the Sunshine Tour and even the Olympics. With Johnnie Walker’s partnership, we are making golf more competitive, more inclusive, and more visible across the continent.”

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club event, taking place from 13th to 15th October 2025, will welcome a field of over 100 golfers from across Africa and beyond.

The tournament will be played over 54 holes, with a cut set for the top 30 and ties after round two.

Njoroge Kibugu tees off at the Shunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at Ruiru Sports Club

Players will be competing not only for the two million shillings prize money but also for crucial global ranking points on the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, which count towards progression into larger global tournaments.

The Tour, which teed off in March 2025 with the Q-School, has already hosted successful events in Kenya’s Thika, Ruiru, Nyali, and Diani, as well as Rwanda’s Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

It continues to attract growing fields of both male and female, professional and elite amateur golfers from across Africa, making it a unique platform for talent development in the region.