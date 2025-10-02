Arsenal’s Captain Fantastic Odegaard Given ‘Total Freedom’ To Shine

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 2 – Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to be a risk-taker to make a greater creative difference for the side.

The Norway midfielder’s display in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos proved why he is such a crucial figure for the Gunners.

Odegaard had a hand in both goals, scored by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, and manager Arteta has given the 26-year-old “total freedom” to show off his talent after a disrupted start to the season with a shoulder injury.

“I think that creativity is his nature,” said the Spaniard. “It doesn’t bring any pressure to him as it is his best ability to generate things that not a lot of players can do.

“He has my total freedom from my side to explore and take risks and to feel the movement in how he generates spaces – and he has done that the last two games.”

Odegaard was first hurt in the 5-0 Premier League win over Leeds and then injured the same shoulder when he fell awkwardly following a challenge in the first half of the victory over Nottingham Forest.

He missed three games but returned as a substitute in the dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle on Sunday, where his passing and attacking drive was a factor in his side’s comeback.

Odegaard also delivered the stoppage-time corner, which defender Gabriel headed in to snatch all three points at St James’ Park.

Starting against Olympiacos, Odegaard dictated play alongside Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, and, as well as providing chances, he was denied a goal by a superb Konstantinos Tzolakis save and follow-up block by defender Panagiotis Retsos.

“He has all the licence in the world to go forward,” said Arteta. “And to play with that freedom and with that level of play, level of threat.

“Not only with the passes, the way he was taking the ball and carrying the ball and making runs and arriving in dangerous areas.

“He put three people through to score a goal; he should have scored a goal as well. Great to have him back, he played some very good minutes in Newcastle to help us win the game, and I think [here] he was phenomenal.”

Arsenal have changed their style of play this season, adopting a more direct approach to get the most out of their new signings, and particularly striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede’s strong burst into the box ended with Tzolakis pushing the finish on to the post, and Martinelli tapped in the rebound for the 12th-minute opener.

It followed a pass from Odegaard, who said, “That is what I want to do, especially with those forward players, especially with Viktor, who is so aggressive and always a threat.

“That is my job, to create things for them. I could have had a few more assists, but we got the win and I enjoyed it.”