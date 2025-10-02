All Eyes on Kevin Juma as NCBA Tea Fields Trophy Tees Off in Kericho

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Kenyan amateur golf star Kevin Juma will carry the weight of expectation this weekend as the NCBA Tea Fields Trophy gets underway at the Kericho Golf Club, as part of the prestigious Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series.

Juma, who finished second in last year’s edition, heads into the three-day tournament among the favorites, especially in the absence of defending champion Titus Okwang of Uganda. He will battle against a strong field of 67 players for a share of the Ksh 500,000 prize purse.

Joining him in the hunt are seasoned contenders Sammy Mulama, Elly Barno, and Isaac Makokha, all of whom finished inside the top five last year.

Third-placed Elvis Muigua, currently chasing leader Michael Karanga in the overall KAGC standings, will also be on course, while rising prospect Ebil Omollo adds to the competition’s intrigue.

The Tea Fields Trophy headlines a busy golfing weekend, with the NCBA Golf Series qualifier at the Great Rift Valley Lodge also on the card. Six golfers will secure tickets to the grand finale on November 28 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Overall Gross Lady Winner Cherono Kipkorir in action during Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series

At the same time, the future of the game will be on show as the U.S. Kids Golf Fall Tour hosts two tournaments on Sunday, at Nyali Golf Club (Mombasa Tour) and Thika Sports Club (Nairobi Tour), drawing over 200 juniors aged 5 to 18 years.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the packed calendar reflects the company’s mission to grow golf across all levels.

“This series is a testament to our dedication to the sport and offers a unique platform for golfers to showcase their skills. We are proud to support this dynamic sport that fosters community and skill development across the region,” Gachora said.

For Juma, however, the spotlight is sharper than ever. With last year’s near miss still fresh, Kericho offers him the perfect chance to go one better and cement his status among Kenya’s rising golf stars.