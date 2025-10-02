500 Sports Men And Women To Be Recruited In Discipline Services, President Ruto Orders - Capital Sports
Double Olympic and World Champion Beatrice Chebet promoted by NPS. Photo/NPS X

Athletics

500 Sports Men And Women To Be Recruited In Discipline Services, President Ruto Orders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Five hundred sportsmen and women will be hired into various discipline services to enhance talent and secure life after sport, President William Ruto has directed.

The Head of State gave the orders on Thursday, October 2, when hosting Kenya’s Athletics team at State House for a breakfast and reward ceremony after a successful tour in the Tokyo World Championships.

From L-R (Ferdinand Omanyala (NPS), Hellen Obiri (KDF), Mary Moraa (NPS), David Rudisha (NPS). Photo/COURTESY

For a long period, the discipline services have acted as a sports hub, especially in the field of athletics, where talent is tapped after completing secondary education.

“In support of our sportsmen and women in Kenya, I have discussed with our discipline services both our KDF and National Police Service, and we have agreed that a total of 500 sportsmen will be hired into our discipline services to provide them a base where they can get necessary equipment, and support for them to continue raising the standard of sports in our country,” Ruto stated.

He added, “I have discussed with CDF and in the recruitment that is going on now, 200 sportsmen and women to be hired into the military, and I have also discussed with Inspector General of Police, and he has also confirmed to me that 150 sportsmen and women will be hired into the NPS.”

“I will be discussing with the other discipline forces, Prisons, KWS, and NYS, so that we can carry more sportsmen and women into these agencies.”

Ulinzi Stars’ Staphod Odhiambo (L) and Leshan Mootian celebrate in a past game against Mara Sugar. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE X

Only Football Kenya Federation Premier League side, Ulinzi Stars, recruits and trains football talent, as the National Police Service (NPS) hires players who are civilians and not practicing in the service.

Africa’s 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, 800m record holder David Rudisha, steeplechase legend Ezekiel Kemboi, newly crowned 800m women world champion Lilian Odira, Olympic bronze medallist Mary Moraa, multiple Olympic and World champion Beatrice Chebet, and Javelin star Julius Yego are in the forces.

Team Kenya Tokyo Medallists. Photo/STATE HOUSE

Of the seven gold medallists from Tokyo World Championships, only Chebet (NPS) and Odira (Prisons) are in the service, while triple Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon, men’s 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, women’s 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Faith Cherotich, and marathoner Peres Jepchirchir are civilians.

The Ministry of Sports spent a total of Ksh 27 million in the prize money, where gold medallists were rewarded Ksh 3 million, silver medallists took Ksh 2 million, while bronze medallists went home with Ksh 1 million.

