Starlets midfielder ‘Ozil’ reveals why more Kenyan players are heading to Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Harambee Starlets midfielder Lydia Akoth says the Tanzanian women’s football landscape is growing because of the increased investment from sponsors and fans.

Akoth, who plays for giants Yanga Princesses says the reason more Kenyan footballers are heading to Tanzania is because of the financial benefits they stand to gain.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net, Akoth believes the support enjoyed in Tanzania from sponsors and fans has made the league more attractive.

“Definitely the biggest motivator is the financial incentive. The salary and perks there are way better than back at home. Also, they treat women’s football very seriously here and the players are also treated well. They respect women footballers and that is one of the biggest driving factors. You will always go where the incentives are more and you feel comfortable as a player,” Akoth told Telecomasia.

The midfielder joined Yanga from Police Bullets on loan for the second half of last season, and has now made her move permanent.

“I think the Tanzanian league is a bit better in terms of support and the investment they have put in women’s football. Back at home, many teams struggle financially but here, there is so much support from people, companies… all of them come to support women’s football and that is why there is so much growth,” she added in the interview with Telecomasia.