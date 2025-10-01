Starlets midfielder ‘Ozil’ reveals why more Kenyan players are heading to Tanzania - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets and Yanga midfielder Lydia Akoth. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Football

Starlets midfielder ‘Ozil’ reveals why more Kenyan players are heading to Tanzania

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Harambee Starlets midfielder Lydia Akoth says the Tanzanian women’s football landscape is growing because of the increased investment from sponsors and fans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Akoth, who plays for giants Yanga Princesses says the reason more Kenyan footballers are heading to Tanzania is because of the financial benefits they stand to gain.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net, Akoth believes the support enjoyed in Tanzania from sponsors and fans has made the league more attractive.

“Definitely the biggest motivator is the financial incentive. The salary and perks there are way better than back at home. Also, they treat women’s football very seriously here and the players are also treated well. They respect women footballers and that is one of the biggest driving factors. You will always go where the incentives are more and you feel comfortable as a player,” Akoth told Telecomasia.

The midfielder joined Yanga from Police Bullets on loan for the second half of last season, and has now made her move permanent.

“I think the Tanzanian league is a bit better in terms of support and the investment they have put in women’s football. Back at home, many teams struggle financially but here, there is so much support from people, companies… all of them come to support women’s football and that is why there is so much growth,” she added in the interview with Telecomasia.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020