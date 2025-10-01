Road to Olympics as PGK Equator Tour enters fifth leg in Nakuru for Kenyan Pros

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The PGK Equator Tour enters its fifth leg this week at the par-73 Nakuru Golf Club in Nakuru County.

The leg is set to tee off on Thursday, running through to Sunday, 5th October, with more than 40 Kenyan professionals expected to fight for the coveted Olympic qualification slots.

Among those headlining the action in Nakuru are four Safaricom-sponsored golfers, Mohit Mediratta, Mutahi Kibugu, Matthew Wahome, and Samuel Njoroge, all ready to battle it out on the fairways.

“My dream of playing at the Olympics is still alive, and I will keep pushing forward because, as you know, golf can be very unpredictable. My last four games have been fairly good, though the competition is stiff, with everyone fighting hard for a spot. I want to give my best performance in Nakuru, aim to lead the table, and make my fans and my sponsors, Safaricom, proud.” Said Mohit Mediratta.

So far, Muthaiga’s Greg Snow is blazing the trail at the top of the leaderboard with 3,330 points from four events. The in-form golfer has clinched three victories, at Great Rift Lodge Golf Club, Mt. Kipipiri Golf Resort, and Limuru Country Club, after opening the tour with a seventh-place finish at Ruiru Sports Club.

Hot on his heels is Njoroge Kibugu in second place, followed by Daniel Nduva in third. Safaricom-sponsored players Mohit Mediratta and Mutahi Kibugu sit in seventh and ninth place overall, respectively, with John Karichu closing out the top ten

Since its launch, the Tour has become a critical platform for nurturing homegrown talent, testing players in diverse conditions, and enabling them to consistently earn points that count towards global rankings.

So far, four legs have been completed: Ruiru Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort, and Great Rift Lodge Golf Club. Each leg has challenged golfers to adapt and elevate their game, with strong performances signalling Kenya’s growing potential on the international stage.

This tour is supported by partners, including Safaricom, which has committed KES 3 million over three years to support four golfers.