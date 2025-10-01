Rising Starlets coach Jackie Juma says continuity key in women’s game growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Kenya’s Under-20 team’s head coach Jackline Juma has noted that continuity in age grade football is the biggest catalyst for the growth of women’s football in the country.

Juma has picked a huge percentage of the girls who represented Kenya at last year’s Under-17 World Cup into the Under-20 team and has hinted that some will now also graduate to the senior team.

Juma is the assistant coach in the women’s national team to Beldine Odemba, while the Under-17 coach, Mildred Cheche, is her assistant coach at the Under-20 team.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the coach said that particular ingredient is key in taking the women’s game in Kenya to the next level.

“You see when the girls play, there is some understanding between them and there is some kind of basic plan that they play to. That is what we are striving for, to ensure that there is continuity from the Under-17 to the senior teams. These same girls will also move in to the senior team from the Under-20. For me, it doesn’t matter the age for the senior team, as long as you are good, you will play and that is why it is really important to pick them from that young age and start grooming them early. There is some sort of good steps in growth and no good talent is lost along the way,” Juma told Telecomasia.

The Under-20 team is looking towards becoming the second Kenyan team to ever qualify for the World Cup, and Juma is looking onwards for inspiration from girls who played at the Under-17 global showpiece in the Dominican Republic last year.