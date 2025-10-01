Newbies Nairobi United Launch FKF PL Campaign With A Bang As Staggering Tusker Stretch Winless Run - Capital Sports
Nairobi United pose for a photo before facing Ugandan team in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup. Photo/NAIROBI UNITED FACE BOOK

Football

Newbies Nairobi United Launch FKF PL Campaign With A Bang As Staggering Tusker Stretch Winless Run

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Newbies Nairobi United launched its Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League life on a high after edging out Mara Sugar 1-0 at their Awendo Backyard on Wednesday afternoon.

Experienced player Ovella Ochieng slotted home the winner in the 50th minute to see the team go ninth on the log with three points and two matches in hand.

Nairobi United are Kenya’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup and are through to the second round.

For Mara, they remain winless after picking a draw and a loss.

In the other fixture, Tusker FC’s winless run stretched to match day three after being held to a goalless draw by Mathare United at the Ruaraka Grounds.

The results mean Tusker remains rooted at the relegation, sitting second last with only a single point while Mathare occupy the fifth spot on four points, having won one, drawn one, and lost one

In this article:
