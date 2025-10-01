Kenya Hockey Union Decries Tough Preparations as AFCON Beckons

NAIROBI, Oct 1 – The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) says preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt have been hampered by lack of resources and poor infrastructure, even as officials await government approval on a new proposal for a modern turf.

KHU president Nashon Randiek, during the announcement of the official squad on Tuesday, revealed that Kenya missed out on an earlier deal with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), which had offered to fund 60 percent of a new pitch while the Government was to cover the remaining 40 percent.

The agreement collapsed after the Ministry of Sports failed to give consent in time.

“We lost that one because it was time-based, but we now have another proposal from the African Hockey Federation, through an American firm with a factory in Egypt, and it is currently before the Ministry. The new CS has promised to meet us on it,” Randiek said.

Randiek attributed the delays partly to frequent changes within the ministry and the government’s focus on football tournaments such as the CHAN 2024 and the upcoming AFCON 2027, which have taken up significant attention and resources.

“You can’t blame the government either, because we almost lost CHAN. When AFCON preparations come in, they might also take priority. Everything from hosting fees to logistics is money, and it is not small money,” he said.

For now, the national men’s and women’s teams have been forced to continue training at the worn-out City Park Stadium, which has been officially closed.

“Our ground is worn out, and the Ministry is aware of that, but we still have to train here. Renting an alternative facility would cost us KSh7,500 per hour, money we don’t have,” Randiek explained.

He noted that KHU often bears the initial costs of preparation before government support comes in, adding that the Union has taken up the challenge in good faith.

Despite the hurdles, Randiek insists the teams remain focused ahead of the continental showpiece in Ismailia from October 11–18.

“Although the preparations have been tough, I can assure you that we will do our best, just the way the Under-21s did. They didn’t win but earned praise from African Federation officials for their fighting spirit,” he said.

Kenya will be represented by both the men’s and women’s teams, with officials confident the players can rise above the odds and make a mark on the continental stage.