Injured Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Out Of Chelsea Duel

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 1 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot says goalkeeper Alisson will miss the game against Chelsea on Saturday after the Brazilian was injured against Galatasaray.

The 32-year-old had to be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 56th minute of the 1-0 Champions League defeat in Istanbul.

Alisson limped off after saving from goalscorer Victor Osimhen, while striker Hugo Ekitike then pulled up after stretching for the ball and also had to be replaced.

Slot said the Brazil international had felt something when “sprinting back”.

“If my player is on the floor, nine out of 10 times I fear the worst and with the worst I mean that he cannot continue,” Slot said.

“It’s never positive if you go off like this. You can be sure he is not playing Saturday.”

Mamardashvili is in line for a Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge. The Georgian was signed from Valencia in the summer for £29m.

Alisson missed 10 Premier League games last season with a hamstring injury.

There is also a doubt over Ekitike, who limped off during the second half.

“I wasn’t really thinking that we had an injury, but Hugo felt something,” Slot added.

“He said he couldn’t continue, so we had to take him off. Let’s see how he is for the weekend.”