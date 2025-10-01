Defensive solidity key to KCB neutering Sharks threat in league encounter - Capital Sports
KCB's Richard Omondi in action against Kariobangi Sharks. PHOTO/KCB FOOTBALL CLUB

Kenyan Premier League

Defensive solidity key to KCB neutering Sharks threat in league encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 1, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) assistant coach Paul Ogai has credited their defensive stoicism for a hard fought 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in their Kenya Premier League encounter on Tuesday.

Ogai says they were wary of the slumboys’ lethal bite hence their defensive approach to the encounter at the Kasarani Annex.

“We are well aware of the threat posed by Kariobangi Sharks and their ability to find spaces between the lines. Therefore, it was all about ensuring defensive solidity while trying to get a goal as early as possible. Luckily we scored in the first half and thereafter, it was all about ensuring that we do not concede in the second half,” the gaffer said.

Richard Omondi’s half-volley in the first half was all Robert Matano’s charges needed to recover from their 1-0 loss to Mathare United at the same venue, a week ago.

The bankers now boast six points from three games, having kicked off the 2025/26 season with a 2-0 dismissal of Tusker FC at the Kasarani Stadium.

Their next date is with record league champions Gor Mahia on Saturday at the Dandora Stadium.

The match was initially scheduled for Nyayo Stadium but was shifted at the last minute due to the unavailability of the pitch.

