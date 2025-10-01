Blank shots aplenty as Police, Ulinzi draw goalless in ‘Risasi Derby’

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 1, 2025 – Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars played to a thrilling goalless draw in a midweek league encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Wednesday evening.

In a match graced by Harambee Stars technical bench led by Benni McCarthy, both sides were guilty of missing easy chances that could have either of them picking maximum points.

Geofrey Onyango began the party with a poorly taken chance in the first minute, fluffing his lines for Police after Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi had drove into the box and laid it for him on a plate.

Seven minutes later, Ulinzi had an attack of their own, Paul Okoth outmuscling Brian Okoth to put himself one-one-one with Job Ochieng.

However, Ochieng did well to react fast to the impending danger and get on the ball before Okoth could pull the trigger.

Omondi then went on a mazy run on the left wing but ended up shortly directly at Ulinzi keeper Sylvain Ricks who parried the shot away.

It was not long before the tide started to swing in Afande’s favour, the hosts peppering Ulinzi’s defense with attack after attack.

Harambee Stars midfielder Marvin Nabwire’s shot in the 22nd minute was parried away by Ricks.

The Ulinzi shotstopper had his defenders to thank at the stroke of halftime as Omondi’s shot was deflected out for a corner — the winger having done well get a one-on-one with the keeper.

Ulinzi’s turn

Police sought to continue from where they left off in the first half but were let down by poor finishing.

Second half substitute Albert Otieno twice had chances to convert but on both occasions blazed his shot over the bar.

It almost proved costly in the 64th minute as skipper David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng happened to be at the right place to clear Boniface Muchiri’s shot that seemed destined for the back of the net.

From the resultant corner, the soldiers were unable to find the definitive touch to hit the back of the net, the ball bouncing about in the box before it was eventually cleared away.

Josephat Osiago then had two glorious opportunities to put Ulinzi in the lead but on both occasions, Ochieng was up to the task.

First in the 74th minute, the winger was let loose on the left flank.

Shifting the ball onto his right foot, he fired at the near post but Ochieng parried it out.

In the 88th minute, his shot at the edge of the box was smothered by the Police keeper.

Peter Mwanyika had one more chance to grab all the points for Ulinzi, doing well to fire a first time shot, which would have caught Ochieng off the line but for the custodians alertness to tip it over the bar.