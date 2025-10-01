A star reborn: KCB youngster Kariuki credits Matano for career resurrection

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 1, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) youngster Tyrone Kariuki says head coach Robert Matano is the father he never had in football.

Kariuki has attributed his rise from the ashes to the experienced gaffer who is slowly but surely marinating him into the midfield marshal he is meant to be.

“He is a man I respect a lot…he is like a father figure to us. He has instilled a different mentality in me and the few weeks I have worked under him, he has helped me a lot as a player. I hope to learn more from him and repay him for the trust he has put in me,” Kariuki said.

The youngster came to the fore during the Cecafa Under 18 Championships in Kisumu in 2023, where he starred for the national team.

He was part of Salim Babu’s side that went all the way to the final — where they lost 2-1 to Uganda Cranes.

The former Rainbow FC midfielder caught the eye with his magical tricks with the ball, positioning himself as a future no. 10 for the Harambee Stars.

Unfortunately, the youngster has been stuck in the doldrums for quite some time, his career failing to pick up compared to his peers in the under 18 set up.

All that is water under the bridge for Kariuki who has featured regularly for the bankers in the 2025/26 season.

As the man tasked with the team’s creative play, Kariuki believes he has the nous to contribute to KCB’s attacking success.

“Pressure (to perform) is there but I feel that that is what I need to take my career to the next level. I already feel like I am coming back to my former level,” he says.

Even as he runs the play in the centre of the park, the youngster’s eyes are fixated on moving abroad.

A deal to Croatian top side Hajduk Split fell through, forcing Kariuki to return home upon which he inked a deal with KCB.

God’s time is the best and the youngster is content enough to wait for the materialisation of another move beyond Kenyan borders in the future.

“There were a few issues that emerged that made it impossible for the move to materialize. I am hopeful of getting another deal in the near future but for now my focus is on doing well with KCB…taking it one game at a time,” he said.

With Matano at the helm, Kariuki is optimistic that there is more to come from him in subsequent matches.

“It’s a great feeling coming back stronger despite the setbacks I have faced in the past. I am very optimistic about this season…I have come back stronger than before,” he said.