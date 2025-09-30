TBM Health, Kolwa Falcons Crowned Nyanza BingwaFest Champions

SIAYA, Kenya, Sept 30 – TBM Health FC and Kolwa Falcons are the Nyanza Region BingwaFest champions after triumphing during the showdown held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Siaya County, on Sunday, September 28.

Kolwa Falcons came from a goal down in the ladies’ final to beat Thrive Sports Kenya 2-1, as TBM Health put up a dominant display against Kianja Allstars to win 4-0 to win the men’s title in Nyanza.

Following their wins, TBM Health and Kolwa Falcons pocketed Ksh 1 million each, while Thrive Sports Kenya and Kianja Allstars were awarded Ksh 500,000.

Daraja Mbili FC and Uhola Queens, who defeated Asembo United and Sinaga FC, respectively, in the third-place playoff, received Ksh 250,000 for finishing third.

Kisumu Development score the winning try against Kisii University

In rugby, Kisumu Development staged a proper comeback to beat Kisii University 12-8 in the men’s final as Nyagichencha whitewashed Sidindi 31-0 in the ladies’ final.

Winam and Nyakongo finished third after seeing off JOOST and Nyamira Community in the playoffs.

Just like in football, the winners in rugby received Ksh 1 million each, first runners up Ksh 500,000, and second runners up Ksh 250,000 each.

China Squad and Dream Team ruled the basketball court to emerge as the men’s and women’s champions in the 3×3 contest to receive Ksh 500,000 each.

China Squad beat Redeem Team 13-7 as Dream Team saw off Aces 16-13. Rising Stars and Adili Sparks finished third.

Redeem Team and Aces Stars took home Ksh 250,000 while Rising Stars and Adili Sparks pocketed Ksh 100,000 after finishing third.

Athletics took place on Thursday at the same venue, with Miriam Chebet emerging as the star of the Nyanza leg after claiming commanding double victories in the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

Men’s football action between TBM Health (blue and white) and Kianja Allstars

Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said: “We are happy to come back to Siaya. We hosted the first edition of the athletics national finals here, and that gave us a reason to come back. Congratulations to all the winners. We hope to see everyone at the national finals. BingwaFest does not end with the players; it is an event for the entire community, and we are glad to offer lasting impacts on the communities we visit.”

Up next on the BingwaFest calendar is the Eastern leg of the 2025/26 campaign that will be held in Machakos from October 13 to October 19.