Man under pressure Okere optimistic he can steer sinking Tusker ship to safety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Charles Okere is a man under pressure, with the Tusker FC head coach winless in the first two matches of the 2025/26 FKF Premier League season.

Back-to-back losses against KCB and Posta Rangers have pilled immense pressure on his shoulders, with the Brewers conceding four goals in two matches and scoring only once. The results, coupled with the Brewers’ bottling of the league title last season, have brought questions on Okere’s methods.

And, as they head into matchday three in midweek when they host Mathare United at the Dandora Stadium, a stadium they heavily suffered in last season, Okere wears a brave face that he can tinker the staggering side back to a sober halt.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the tactician believes that he will turn things around, and says the team has great potential to lift off the horrid start.

“It hasn’t been a good start honestly and we can’t escape from the fact that there is pressure mounting. But football is a game of pressure, even when you are winning, there is pressure to maintain the run. We acknowledge that there are some areas that are not working for us and we will strive to improve. We have conceded four goals in two matches which is not a Tusker standard and offensively as well, we have only scored once despite creating numerous scoring opportunities in both games. We have addressed an improvement all round and I remain confident that we can turn this around,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Tusker have two tough fixtures coming up before the international break, as they welcome Mathare United in midweek, and the high-flying Shabana FC over the weekend.